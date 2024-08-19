WATCH: Sunil Grover asks Sri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar how to overcome fights between friends as he recalls feud with Kapil Sharma

Known for their iconic partnership, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have often set benchmarks and defined the true meaning of pure unbreakable friendships. The two once made headlines six years ago over their massive argument on a flight while travelling for their show. However, this year they reconciled and delivered a dose of enormous entertainment like The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Recently, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover got into a conversation with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and asked for his advice over friendships in fights. Sunil Grover asked Gurudev, "Gurudev, I have one question! When two friends love each other a lot and when fights happen, what to do so that there is no gap of six years? What can we do in such conflicts so that if next time fights occur, it get solved quickly. How do we do this?"

Watch their video here-

As Sunil said this question, the live audience and Kapil Sharma laughed out loud. Replying to his question, Gurudev advised, "Conflict is a part of love. You can't have a friendship with someone and fight with someone else. That doesn't happen."

Sunil and Kapil were in splits as they heard Gurudev's advice. Gurudev further said, "To have fights, one should stay with each other and for friendship also one should stay with each other."

Advertisement

Speaking about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's bond, the two entertained the audiences with their collaboration on The Kapil Sharma Show. While travelling for one of their live events, the two got into an argument and ended their partnership. For six long years, Sunil and Kapil were not in touch and avoided working together.

Finally, this year, the talented artists reconciled their friendship and treated audiences with a fun-filled show like The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Sunil, Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Numerous prominent personalities from the field of entertainment and sports appeared on this show as special guests. Sunil and other team members left everyone in splits with their amazing gigs. Similarly, Kapil and Archana nailed their duties as well. The Great Indian Kapil Show is officially set to return with its second season soon.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma show’s Sunil Grover shares heart-touching video; says, ‘Exclusive for me’