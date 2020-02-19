EXCLUSIVE: Has Shah Rukh Khan shot for a pivotal cameo in Karan Johar’s Shershaah?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan may have also worked on an important role in Karan Johar’s Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra. Read on.

We have read about ’s cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and . Now we have heard that the super star has done another special appearance in Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah, produced by and Shabbir Boxwala and starring and Kiara Advani. Captain Vikram Batra, was an officer of the Indian Army, who died during the Kargil war at the young age of 24 and was awarded India's highest and most prestigious award for bravery, the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.

Says a trade source, “Apparently, Shah Rukh has done a cameo in Shershaah but it is all very hush-hush as the makers want to announce it at their own time. The biopic on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, has Sidharth Malhotra playing a double role in it - as Captain Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal. Kiara portrays Captain Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema. Though the role essayed by SRK is small in terms of length and screen time, he plays a very significant role in the movie and in Captain Batra's life. SRK's character is a strong one and he is one of the people who shapes Captain Batra’s life in important ways – from his early life and military career to the Kargil war.”

According to the source, “Shah Rukh is family to Karan so when the filmmaker narrated the role to him and requested him to come aboard, the super star gave an immediate nod. The makers required a top actor and who better than King Khan to enhance the scenes with his starry presence and make the movie look larger-than-life? He brings his own massive wealth of experience and knowledge to every part of any movie. Shah Rukh Khan himself debuted as an army officer Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the TV series Fauji (1989).”

Incidentally, the rest of the cast in SherShaah, besides Sidharth and Kiara has been kept under wraps. Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor on August 15, 1999, and the 52nd anniversary of India's independence. It was received on behalf of his deceased son, by Captain Batra’s father, G.L. Batra, from the President of India, the late K. R. Narayanan. The source adds, “The cast has been kept under wraps as each character is an important one and the makers want to announce them slowly.”

SherShaah has been shot in Chandigarh, Palampur, Mumbai, Ladakh and Kashmir and wrapped up on January 12, this year. It will release on July 3 this year.

