EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Nora Fatehi plans to ring in her 31st birthday

Nora Fatehi has a massive fan following on social media. The actress has 44 million followers on Instagram alone, and she frequently shares updates about her life through stories and posts on the social media platform. From her stunning fashion game to her mesmerizing dance reels and more- Nora never fails to mesmerize her fans. The actress-dancer has turned a year older, and is celebrating her 31 st birthday today. Wishes for Nora started pouring in right from midnight, and her fans have flooded social media with lovely birthday wishes for the Saki Saki girl. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla found out how Nora will be ringing in her 31 st birthday!

Nora Fatehi spoke to Pinkvilla, revealing how she plans on celebrating her 31st birthday. When asked about her birthday plans, the actress said that her best friends from around the world will come together for the first time to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. “I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me,” revealed the actress.

Nora Fatehi’s birthday celebration

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi shared a few videos and pictures from her birthday celebration at midnight. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video that shows her friends giving her a surprise. Nora is seen wearing a sky-blue and yellow printed co-ord set. The video shows a piece of cake kept at her table, and ‘Happy Birthday Nora’ written on a plate. The staff, and her friends can be heard singing the birthday song, while Nora grooves. Clearly, the actress had a great time! We can’t wait to see more pictures from Nora’s birthday celebration with her friends.