EXCLUSIVE: 'How is Ajay Devgn as a friend, co-actor and director'- Tabu spills the beans

Tabu , who is one of the most loved actresses, is currently enjoying the glorious success of her recently released film Drishyam 2. Time and again, Tabu has managed to impress the audience with her stellar performances. In the second instalment of Drishyam, she hit the ball out of the park. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in important roles. Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tabu spoke about her co-star and good friend Ajay.

Ajay and Tabu have worked on several films in the past like Golmaal Again, Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Fitoor, Thakshak and others. They have a special bond. After working together in Drishyam 2, Tabu is all set to be seen with him in Bholaa. The film is directed by Ajay himself. The first look was launched recently and it has left netizens mighty impressed. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the ace actress was asked about Ajay and how he is as a friend, a co-star and a director. Tabu revealed that he is very different when he dons the director's hat. Tabu said, "He is very different. He's a completely different person when he's a director."

On prodding further on why she thinks he's different as a director, she quipped, "Now when we do Bholaa promotions that's the time I will tell you." Speaking about their long association, the Haider actress said, "It's been very long, more than 30 years now. Now we are growing old together."

Watch the full interview here:

