EXCLUSIVE: Ira Khan finds love in Aamir Khan's fitness coach Nupur Shikhare during lockdown

Pinkvilla has learnt that Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has been dating her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare since the last 7 months now. Ira has already introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan has been vocal about her previous relationship with Mishaal Kripalani on social media ever since they began dating. But unfortunately, after two years of togetherness, the couple decided to end their affair in December 2019. Ira kept herself busy by trying her hands in direction. 's daughter left no stone unturned to create an impression in the industry by her directorial debut with a theatre play called Euripides Medea.

Now a lil birdie from Bandra told us that Ira Khan has found love again. And this time Ira wanted to maintain secrecy around her love life and therefore no social media PDA. Here we got you inside details of her current Dream Man. We have heard that gorgeous Aamir Khan's daughter is dating her dad Aamir Khan's fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for the past six months. Apparently, the couple came close during this lockdown when Ira decided to work on her body and since then, the duo is believed to be inseparable. They have holidayed with each other at Khan's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. They celebrated almost all the festivals together with their close friends. Ira has even introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta. Source adds they are pretty serious about each other.

When we contacted Ira Khan she remained unavailable to comment... But what caught our attention was her WhatsApp display picture with her current man.

Talking about Nupur Shikarae, he is the founder of Fitnessism, a fitness expert, and a consultant all rolled into one. He is a personal trainer to India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for a decade now and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. We hope the couple makes it official soon via social media.

Also Read|Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s quarantine workout includes gymnastic rings and fans are impressed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×