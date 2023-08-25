EXCLUSIVE: Is Dream Girl 3 on the cards? Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday reveal

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. This is mainly because of the kind of movies he does. They are often from different genres and are entertaining message-driven movies. Today, his comedy movie Dream Girl 2 has hit theatres across the nation. A sequel to the 2019 Dream Girl, this one also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actors were asked about a potential third installment.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday talk about Dream Girl 3

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were asked if Dream Girl 3 is on the cards. In response, Ananya referred to a comment made by her co-star Manjot Singh. She said, "Now I'm gonna be like Manjot and be like 'main hu na isme?'. Ayushmann said that he doesn't know what director Raaj will make him do in the third installment. "Abhi to ladki ban gaya hu, ab pata nahi next level kya reach karega wo." (I'm a girl now and I don't know what next level he will reach from here.) He also praised the director and said that he has a bundle of directors. He stated that Raaj can make Dream 2, 3 and even 10. Ananya echoed this feeling and said that we can release many versions of Dream Girl 2 because of the number of jokes.

Advertisement

Check out:

Ayushmann and Ananya also talked about the current box-office

Both the actors were asked about the recent success of movies like OMG 2 and Gadar 2. This comes after months of lull period for Bollywood at the ticket window. "It's a relief, its a big relief. I think we have gone through that curve when people were talking about certain films are for OTT and stuff like that." The actor also acknowledged the success of mid-budget films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ananya said that she is excited as an audience. She stated that she is looking forward to more movies at the theatres.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana shines in this average caper riding on gags