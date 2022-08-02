Exclusive: Ishaan Khatter moves into his rented bachelor pad in Bandra

Bandra has always been a celebrity hotspot! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, you name it and we have the list of celebs who stay in Bandra. Joining the bandwagon is Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan has shifted from Andheri to Bandra. The last we heard was that he personally took a keen interest in redoing the interiors and now that all the work is complete, Ishaan has shifted into the sea-facing flat.

A source revealed to us that, "Ishaan Khatter decided to move out of his mom Neliima Azeem's house to experience what is like to stay alone. He wanted to have his bachelor life at his own bachelor pad, and hence, rented a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. He did a small puja a few weeks ago along with his mom, brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law, Mira Rajput at his new home. And finally moved in last week. He is on rent there for the next three years." Another source added, "Day before yesterday Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Ishaan for lunch at his bachelor's pad."

Ishan Khatter, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Khaali Peeli with rumoured ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday. He also featured in Mira Nair's web series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu. He will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

