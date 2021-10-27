EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Vishk 2 back on track; Script is currently being developed

Shahid Kapoor had made his acting debut with the 2003 coming-of-age romcom Ishq Vishk, and the film made him an overnight star. Additionally, his pairing with Amrita Rao was much appreciated, after which the duo went on to do three more movies together including, Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and John Matthew Matthan’s Shikhar. Reports of Ishq Vishk 2 have been doing the rounds for a while now, and Pinkvilla has learnt that this much awaited sequel is back on track.

“Producer Ramesh Taurani is extremely excited about Ishq Vishk, and his writers have already begun work on the script. Development on it had been halted for a while because of the pandemic and a few other projects that were already in the pipeline. But work on the second part has begun once again, and Mr Taurani will start looking for a director and the actors as soon as the final script is locked,” informs a source close to the development.

Besides Shahid and Amrita, Ishq Vishk had also featured Vishal Malhotra, Shenaz Treasury, Neelima Azeem and Satish Shah, among many others.

Meanwhile, Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, had released recently, and received an encouraging response from the audience. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the producer had even confirmed development on Bhoot Police 2. “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team,” Taurani had said.

