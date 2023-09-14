EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Saif Ali Khan in Siddharth Anand’s next action film

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand’s reunion on an action film has been sold to Netflix for a sum of Rs 60 crore. We also reported that the film will be directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Production. The film is touted to be a big-budget action thriller, a genre that Sid has mastered over the news. And now, Pinkvilla has some more exclusive details on this yet-untitled film.

Jaideep Ahlawat to play antagonist in Siddharth Anand's next with Saif Ali Khan

According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand has roped in Jaideep Ahlawat to play the antagonist in this Robbie Grewal directorial. “Jaideep has over the years emerged as the top choice for antagonist roles in Hindi films as the actor has time and again reinvented himself in the grey parts. While he was always at the top of the mind for producers to play key roles in the films, his shot to fame is the portrayal of a cop in Paatal Lok,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Siddharth himself is a fan of Jaideep’s acting and believes that he fits the world of his next for Netflix perfectly. “It’s essentially a racing-against-time action thriller with a heist and a rescue operation in its backdrop. The idea is to spin it into a big-scale action franchise for the digital platform, and all the players are bullish about the prospects of the film,” the source added.

Siddharth Anand busy with Fighter at the moment

The yet untitled project will be Siddharth’s fourth production to roll out next year after Fighter fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Sujoy Ghosh’s next with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan and the Rohit Dhawan-directed Rambo starring Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. Sid is presently busy finishing the Fighter shoot, which is set to hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. Soon after, he will move on to the much-awaited YRF Spy Universe film, Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

