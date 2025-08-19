Ram Charan goes barefoot as he jets off from Hyderabad with daughter Klin Kaara for vacation - WATCH

Ram Charan was recently seen departing from Hyderabad with his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The actor was spotted holding his daughter as they left together, and we noticed him dressed in all black outfit and was barefoot.

For the unversed, RC has been spotted barefoot on multiple occasions as he observes Ayyappa Deeksha. This practice entails 41 days of devotion to Lord Ayyappan, during which devotees traditionally don black attire and refrain from wearing footwear.

Watch: Ram Charan go barefoot as he departs for a vacation

His wife, Upasana Konidela, followed behind him, wearing a white and green top, paired with a cream-colored skirt and carrying a handbag.

Ram Charan’s Independence Day celebrations

Ram Charan recently made the headlines after celebrating Indian Independence Day along with his wife and daughter. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a clip and penned, “Wishing everyone a Happy 79th Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

See the clip shared by Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama told the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Charan played dual roles alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female co-star, the movie includes actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, the film’s music is being composed by AR Rahman.

While it is expected that Charan will next work with director Sukumar for the tentatively titled movie, RC17, the buzz suggests that the project requires more time to materialize.

Recent reports indicate that the Rangasthalam star is likely to work on a film under the producer Naga Vamsi's banner, although an official announcement is awaited.

