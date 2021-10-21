EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer out on THIS date – Read details

After the success of Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham and Milap Zaveri reunite on the sequel to this action-packed entertainer. It went on floors and the shoot was completed in the midst of this pandemic and is now all gearing up for a theatrical release on November 26. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team SMJ 2 is all gearing up to launch the theatrical trailer on Monday, October 25.

“The makers have opted for a tight one month promotional campaign which kicks off with the theatrical trailer launch on October 25. This will be followed by the unveiling of various assets, including the music, which is said to be one of the major highlights of the film. The trailer will be followed by three to four song launches at regular intervals,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer will be screened at all single screens along with Sooryavanshi this Diwali.

“Conversations are on with the multiplexes too,” added the source. The Milap Zaveri directorial, produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, is said to be an action-packed entertainer with a triple dose of John. It features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead and the team has been hosting special 25-minute screening for exhibitors of the country over this week.

The exhibitor feedback has been positive with the footage garnering appreciation for the action, dialogues and music. An exhibitor on the condition of anonymity informs that much like the first part, the second one too has a special dance number from Nora Fatehi and it’s said to be a major highlight. “It’s a sure shot hit song. Wait for the makers to unveil it,” the exhibitor informed. Interestingly, Satyameva Jayate 2 is gearing up for a box office clash with the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

There is a strong buzz that the trailer of this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial too is expected to release on Monday, October 25. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer on THIS date