EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan to shoot a BIG ACTION scene on train for Shankar’s Indian 2 in South Africa

In 1996, Shankar and Kamal Haasan created history with their maiden collaboration, Indian, which actually paved way for what is called “The Pan India” cinema today. 27 years since then, the duo is getting ready to serve the audience with its sequel titled Indian 2. Over the last 3 years, the film has been shot at several locations and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shankar is just 35 days away from completing the shoot of this epic vigilante drama.

Shankar taking things to next level with Indian 2

“Indian 2 started in 2018 and then there was several delays due to production issues. The film got back on track last year and Shankar is putting all the energies to ensure that the sequel is a fitting follow up the classic legacy of part one. In-fact, the director has decided to revisit some of the scenes shot back in 2018 and 2019, and taken them all to the next level. Shankar films are always ahead of their time when it comes to visuals and hence, nothing from Indian 2 looks dated on screen. In-fact, it’s bigger than what everyone is expecting it to be,” revealed a source close to the development.

The reimagined version of the scenes have taken the film a notch higher, and the team is now gearing up to film a humongous action scene in South Africa starting next week. “Shankar and Kamal Haasan will be off to South Africa next week for a 14-day schedule. They plan to shoot a big action sequence in a train, which is designed by a team of international action choreographers. This scene will be one of the major highlights of Indian 2,” the source added.

Indian 2 targetting a late 2023 release

Indian 2 is expected to be wrapped up by May 2023 and target a release by end of this year in cinema halls across India. The film will release in all languages and be the proper Pan India release from the OG Pan India duo of Indian Cinema. The expectations are sky high and that’s not just because of the sequel factor, but also the fact that Shankar returns to making a political drama after a while. In the past, Shankar has made films in political drama space like Nayakan, Anniyan, Indian and Sivaji to name some.

He also has RC 15 with Ram Charan, which is slated for a release during the Sankranthi 2023 weekend. The shoot for RC 15 and Indian 2 is going on simultaneously and both the films are touted as one of the biggest for the respective stars. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.