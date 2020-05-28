EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on battling social judgment: People felt I'm a gold digger from a small town

Kangana Ranaut discusses how the social judgments against her changed the course of her life along with her ambitions. Watch the full video right here.

is considered one of the most fierce and feisty heroines from this generation. But not many know that she started with almost nothing. After running away from her house with only Rs 1500 in her pocket, she has slowly battled against all odds and created an empire of her own. She has also spoke about how the social judgment over the years has affected her.

Talking about that, the Queen heroine shares, "To be honest, I never thought I'd come this far. I never had these as my primary ambitions. I didn't have material ambitions. But it started off when I saw that women are hugely judged for not going after maetiral ambitions. Men are running this race. The women feel vulnerable at that point. Being a woman, I don't think about money. But am I looked like that from an outer perspective? That I'm a gold digger from a small town? This is something that has been so obnoxiously told to me which changed the course of my life forever. Then, it became about material things. Then, I thought that maybe, I will have a fair chance in the society if I have that. So now, I have another goal, to be one of the richest people in India by the age of 50."

She also opened doors to her new plush bungalow office space, located in the heart of Mumbai. From buying the land to completely remodeling it and making it her own, Kangana has not only invested a hefty sum of Rs 48 crore to it but also put in a lot of her soul in it. From the setting to the rooms, everything has been designed just the way Kangana would love it. From old world rustic detailing to making eco-friendly, sustainable choices, our Queen has done it all. And here, while the country is in a state of lockdown, she takes us on a virtual tour of her beautiful office, discussing what it took to get it ready the way she envisioned.

Watch the full video here:

