EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to launch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser on June 20; Trailer in July

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Karan Johar is gearing up to release a 76-second-long teaser of his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The teaser is said to be a montage of grand visuals with Karan Johar welcoming the audience to his world of families. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the 1 minute 16 second teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out on June 20.

Karan Johar to launch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser on June 20

“Karan Johar and team is all set to launch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser on June 20, with which, he will set the tone of expectations right. It’s a proper family comedy with all members in ensemble getting their moment to shine, and the teaser is more of an introduction to the film’s tone as also the quirky characters,” revealed a source close to the development.

Earlier in May, the RRKPK campaign had begun with poster launch on KjO’s birthday. “It’s 38 days to the film release, and the countdown officially begins from May 20. The teaser might be followed by a song launch and finally, the big theatrical trailer in July. It’s going to be a non-stop sustained campaign leading to the film’s release on July 28,” the source added. The music of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is composed by Pritam, and as it has been the case with all Karan directorial, music here too is said to be a highlight.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 7th directorial

The film is Karan’s 7th directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of The Year, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Post the release on July 28, Karan will move on to developing the script of his action film. Meanwhile, his production house, Dharma Productions, has almost 14 films in different stages of development and will release over a period of next 18 months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

