EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book to be launched by BFF Karan Johar on THIS date

Fans of superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan have been excited about her 'Pregnancy Bible' since the day she announced the same. The book will feature Kareena's journey during both her pregnancies at Taimur and Jeh's time. Now, as the pre-booking of Bebo's pregnancy book is on, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in teasing fans with glimpses of it. Amid all the buzz about her book, we've now learnt that Kareena's book about her pregnancy journey will be launched by none other than her filmmaker best friend .

Yes, we've exclusively learned that Kareena's book launch event is reportedly all set to happen in the coming week on August 9, 2021. At the event, Karan will be launching Kareena's pregnancy bible. It is also exclusively learned that the two may reportedly announce about the same in an Instagram live session. Well, if this indeed happens, fans of the filmmaker as well as the actress surely would be excited to see how the two get together for this big event. We tried to reach out to Kareena's team for a comment. However, they remained unavailable for the same.

It was a few weeks back that Kareena shared the first glimpse of her book with the world on her Instagram handle. The actress had shared a video on social media along with a long note as she unveiled her book's first glimpse. She had expressed that the book is like her 'third child' and that it chronicles her struggles during her pregnancies. She wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Right after the reveal of the cover, fans have been excited to get a glimpse of what's inside Kareena's book. A while back, a photo of Kareena with her second son, Jeh had gone viral on social media and many claimed that it was a snippet from her book. Amid all the buzz, fans of the actress cannot wait to know her journey to motherhood via her Pregnancy bible.

