EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor reveals Jeh, Taimur’s opinion on her style, calls Saif Ali Khan ‘most stylish man’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She always stuns in her outfits and leaves everyone speechless with her fashion game. Be it any red-carpet event or any casual outing, Bebo is always looking glamorous. Well, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her style and spoke about the style of the boys in her life, Jehangi Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Scroll down to hear what she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan’s style

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was talking about her style, we asked her that do her sons Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have an opinion on their mother’s style. To this the actress replied, “No they are like too small. I mean he doesn’t even know! Not at all, not yet!” When asked that does she spend enough time on her style? She replied, “Ya I mean like we are very casual. Like how Saif is! Saif is the kind that he has been wearing one pair of track pants for the last 5 years. He won’t buy another pair till I tell him. So he is like ‘you do your thing and I am very happy.’” Bebo further added, “Saif is the most stylish man. Sometimes I tell him that ‘Saif you have worn this t-shirt and there are like 5 holes in it…he is like so? its fine!’ But I think he is the most stylish man ever. And he doesn’t really need to try too hard for that.”

Check out the entire video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

