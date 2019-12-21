EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan give a royal ignorance to each other at a recent award show?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reportedly ignored each other at a kids awards show. The two broke up recently.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who have collaborated for Aaj Kal, are no more together. The two were dating each other for quite sometime and have now called it splits. At the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards held in the city, the duo along with the who’s and who of Bollywood marked their presence. However, an insider informs that while the other gelled up well and kept the entertainment quotient high, Kartik and Sara did not even bother to acknowledge each other’s presence. Yes, you read it right!

A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Kartik and Sara did not even exchange greetings with each other and sat at a distance. They kept to themselves and made sure to not cross paths. The cold vibe between the two could be felt.” This is interesting given that just two months from now, they have a release coming up. Sara and Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next which is a rom com and a sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred and . Kartik and Sara were linked to each other after they were spotted spending a lot of time with each other. Kartik even flew down to Bangkok to be with Sara for her birthday.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan blushes as Kareena Kapoor Khan announces he ‘likes’ Sara Ali Khan)

Recently, during the fun segment of a show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Kartik to pick between like, friendzone and block from the following names. The first name Kartik is given is Sara Ali Khan. To this, the Aaj Kal actor’s response came instantly with a smile as he said, ‘Like.’ Next came, a choice between Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Sanon. Kartik was extremely confused but eventually blocked Nushrat and friend zoned Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More