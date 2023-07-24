EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee to begin Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from February 2024; Scripting in progress

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan teamed up with Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which proved to be the first blockbuster for the actor. It also played a role in pushing his reach in the tier 2 and 3 centres. The film won love from all quarters and also brought back the audiences to the cinema halls in the post covid world. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Bhushan Kumar production is ready for a third instalment resulting in a reunion of Kartik with Anees Bazmee. Soon after, the makers officially announced the film and blocked the Diwali 2024 release date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to go on floors in February 2024

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to go on floors by February 2024. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the scripting stage at the moment and the team has locked the basic plot for the third part of this iconic horror comedy franchise. The idea is now being developed into a full-fledged story. Bhushan Kumar is himself closely working on getting all aspects of this horror comedy right and is committed to take the film on floors by February 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Before moving on to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to complete shooting for his next comedy with Shahid Kapoor, which has reportedly been titled 1722 – Ek Saath Do Do. “Anees Bazmee will dive into the pre-production of BB 3 from end of this year. Kartik, Anees and Bhushan are all very careful about the brand Bhool Bhulaiyaa and have zeroed in on an idea that does justice to the world of this film, yet has a unique element in the overall scheme of things. It will be shot over a period of 4 months starting from February,” the source added.

Kartik to complete Chandu Champion and one more film before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik too will complete shooting for Chandu Champion before moving on to the horror comedy. “He might be doing one more film before BB 3, but is yet to lock on the film. He is reading several scripts and will zero down on one in a fortnight,” the source informed. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be produced by T Series and directed by Anees Bazmee. It is confirmed for a Diwali 2024 opening in cinema halls all across.

