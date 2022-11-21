EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to throw a massive party on his birthday tomorrow; Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry currently. He made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The actor will be celebrating his birthday and on this occasion, the actor will be hosting a special bash.

He has also had a successful year coming to an end for him, so this makes for a double celebration for Kartik, along with his birthday. As per a source close to the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, "Kartik (Aaryan) is planning a mega celebration for the mega-successful year he has had along with his birthday celebrations tomorrow itself. He will be throwing a big birthday bash for all his friends from the industry and close ones."

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of Freddy with Alaya F in the lead. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, it will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, he will reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023. He also has Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Kriti Sanon and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.



Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an airforce officer. He has also been cast in Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.