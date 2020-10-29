EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's film with Ram Madhvani is a remake of THIS Korean film; read details inside

While the film was initially being planned with a different star cast and director, now Kartik and Ram have teamed up for this taut thriller. Read inside to find out which film it is.

Of late, several Korean films have either made their way into Bollywood in the form of remakes, or have been picked up several top producers to be made in Hindi. Kartik Aaryan is the latest one to join the bandwagon. Reports suggested that the Gen-Y star has been locked to star in Neerja director Ram Madhvani's next.

The same report also added that the film in point is a remake of a top Korean film. Now, we can EXCLUSIVELY tell you which film it is. A trade source reveals, "It's a remake of the film The Terror Live. Kartik Aaryan will play the main lead, and step into the role of a newsman who's running against time to save the city. In the original film, the main protagonist discovers he's been rigged with a bomb after he has an exclusive interview with a terrorist who blew up a bridge. It's an edge-of-the-seat thriller and Ram Madhvani will be leading from the front." We contacted Ram Madhvani but he didn't respond to our texts.

But not many know that this film was going to be made, albeit with a different cast and director. The Terror Live was initially planned as a remake, which was to be directed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Although he had changed the story and made it from a female protagonist's perspective, it didn't work out in the end. Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Sanon were locked as the leads but she later opted out of the film and Rahul had approached several top actors from the younger generation but couldn't put this in place ever again. Now, the same film will be adapted into Hindi, by the Aarya maker and will have the Pati Patni Aur Woh hero toplining it.

