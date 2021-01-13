EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's next with Sriram Raghavan begins in April in Pune

Katrina Kaif will be paired alongside Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in director Sriram Raghavan's next. The actress, who is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot, will reunite with Salman Khan on Tiger 3 from March

In December, got back to the set by starting her work on the horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, which pairs her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar for the first time. While it’s still work in progress for the spooky adventure, Pinkvilla has learnt that the actress has given her nod to acclaimed filmmaker, Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial, which marks her maiden collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The yet untitled film goes on the floors in Pune from April.

“Katrina has been on the look out to explore different characters in this phase of her career, and when Sriram offered her the part, she was instantly on board the film. While Kat already is committed to doing Tiger 3 from March with , she worked on her date diaries and will be juggling between Sriram’s next and the Maneesh Sharma directed action thriller for a brief period in the summer,” revealed a source close to the development.

Like Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan’s next film is also said to be inspired by a short story, and it is something the filmmaker has been wanting to make for a while now. “While the Arun Khetarpal biopic with was set to be Sriram’s next after Andhadhun, the film got pushed owing to the on-going pandemic. The script demanded him to shoot in a particular climate and stratosphere, and Ekkis will go on floors around September 2021 now. With ample of free time in hand, Sriram thought of making a quickie of sorts in between, and get another story close to his heart to the spectacle,” the source informed and further added that the film will be produced by Sriram’s own banner, Matchbox Pictures, and at this point of time, no studio is associated with the film.

“It’s a high concept film, and be made on a controlled budget. Sriram has a close and rather emotional connect with Pune, and like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and Andhadhun, even this one is based in Pune. The filmmaker is planning one marathon schedule in the city with his entire cast, including Katrina and Vijay,” the source signed off.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film, Master, released in cinema halls with a packed response today and the actor will soon make his Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar. He was supposed to be a part of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha as well, however, he eventually had to part ways from the film owing to some differences over shoot schedule with Aamir. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Sriram’s next, Katrina will also team up with Ali Abbas Zafar by the end of year to turn Bollywood first female superhero.

Credits :Pinkvilla

