EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif calls Jee Le Zaraa 'exciting'; Says she'll make Alia, Priyanka try lots of makeup
Jee Le Zaraa marks Katrina Kaif's first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina has many interesting projects in her pipeline and one of the most-anticipated films is Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.
Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about Jee Le Zaraa and said: "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now that you have to use this.'" Further, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress added: "We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun."
In 2021, on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina. This makes the trio's first on-screen collaboration together and is said to be a road-trip film about female friendships. The film marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta starrer Don 2.
Apart from this, Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Check out Katrina Kaif's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla: