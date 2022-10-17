EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif calls Jee Le Zaraa 'exciting'; Says she'll make Alia, Priyanka try lots of makeup

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina has many interesting projects in her pipeline and one of the most-anticipated films is Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about Jee Le Zaraa and said: "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now that you have to use this.'" Further, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress added: "We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun."