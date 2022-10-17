EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif shares details about her superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. She will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Katrina has an interesting lineup of films including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's next superhero film titled Super Soldier. However, the actress hasn't started shooting for it. Her fans have been eagerly waiting to get an update on her reunion with Ali. Recently, in an exclusive interview Pinkvilla, talked about her superhero film.

Katrina and Ali share a good rapport. The duo has collaborated in the past for films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Now, they are set for another collaboration and that too for a superhero film. They announced the project but later it was delayed due to the pandemic. Katrina confirmed that she will be doing something with Ali in the future. What is the update on Ali's film? The actress shared, "The film with Ali, he is a dear friend of mine and we are always talking back and forth. In fact, we spoke the other day, definitely, we will do something soon in the future."

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Ali confirmed that the film is 'surely happening'. He also said that it will release on Netflix. However, the film's schedule was completely shaken due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Katrina was busy with Tiger 3 and then she got married to Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Ali was busy with the recce for his next film. Ali revealed that he will start working with Katrina as soon as they are done with their other commitments.

Work front

Apart from Phone Bhoot and Ali's film, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Instead of Eid, it will now release on Diwali 2023. She will be also seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. While Ali has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He has also collaborated with Shahid Kapoor for his next film.

