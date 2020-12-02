EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani on dating: I'm an old school romantic, one man woman and believe in fairytale romance

Kiara Advani is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawani. The film is about how a young girl explores dating apps. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kiara opened up about her idea of dating and her take on dating apps.

Actress Kiara Advani is one of the stars who has managed to make a mark with her stellar performances in Bollywood. The gorgeous star is all set to bring forth her next film, Indoo Ki Jawani on December 11, 2020, in theatres. The film revolves around a small-town girl, Indoo, played by Kiara, who explores dating apps to find love. Talking about dating apps in the current times, Kiara got talking to us in an exclusive chat and revealed her idea of romance.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kiara spoke about her idea of dating and explained that she is an 'old school romantic' who still believes in the idea of fairy tales. Further, talking about dating apps, Kiara said that if she finds a guy she loves on dating apps, she is okay with the idea. But, at heart, she claimed to be a person who believed in the 'one woman, one man sorta thing.' Further, she even revealed that if she was on a dating app, what her bio would look like.

Talking about it, Kiara said, "I am a full old school romantic. You know that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

Take a look at Kiara Advani & Indoo Ki Jawani team chat with us:

Meanwhile, Kiara recently shared a post on her upcoming song, Dil Tera, from Indoo Ki Jawani. With the upcoming song, Kiara and Aditya Seal will be seen paying a tribute to the golden era of Bollywood. In the stills from the song, Kiara could be seen slaying in retro looks from iconic films, Kashmir Ki Kali, Rangeela and Namak Halal. The song will be out tomorrow. Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Mallika Dua besides Kiara and Aditya. It is helmed by Abir Sengupta and produced by T Series and Emmay Entertainment. It is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

