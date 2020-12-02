EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani won't put Sidharth Malhotra on Tinder, blushes when asked about him; Watch Video

Kiara Advani was asked to write a Tinder bio for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra but her reaction stumped everyone present. Is this her subtle way of announcing they're together? Watch the video to find out!

Kiara Advani and have been turning quite a few heads in the last year, ever since it was rumoured that the two stars are seeing each other. Both known to be private individuals, there have been no confirmations or denials on the same, as expected. But Kiara is gearing up for the first major mainstream theatrical release of her next Indoo ki Jawaani on December 11 this year.

We caught up with the actress who spoke about her journey, her idea of dating and more. In fact, during one of the fun bits, when Kiara was asked to write a Tinder bio for rumoured beau Sid, she started blushing. In fact, the other two co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal too put her on the spot but she seemed to have stumped us all. She said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all."

Was this Kiara's subtle way of telling the world that they are together? Your guess is as good as ours. But when you ask her about her idea of dating apps, she reveals that she's extremely old-school when it comes to romance. She adds, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

Watch the candid video right here:

