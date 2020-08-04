  • facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Know where Rhea Chakraborty is hiding: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh reveals how Rhea Chakraborty went into hiding post the FIR lodged against her by the actor's family and why Patna Police is in no position to take her statement at the moment. Watch the full video right here.
  • 3
Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 had sent the entire nation mourning. A month after him passing away, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had called for a CBI probe on the case. But now, when the family has lodged an FIR against her alleging theft, abetment to suicide and cheating; and has now called for a thorough investigation of the case by the CBI, Rhea is reportedly nowhere to be found.

As per an earlier report, her building watchman had told a leading news channel that Rhea, along with her entire family  - mom, dad and brother - fled from their Mumbai residence in the middle of the night. They were also apparently carrying a lot of luggae when they moved out. Nobody has a clue about where she ran away to, but she had also posted a video calling for justice. Now, today morning, several reports alleged that the Patna Police will be interrogating Rhea and taking her statement in the case.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rhea medicated Sushant; alienated him from his family, threatened him: Lawyer makes SHOCKING claims

When we spoke to the Rajput family's lawyer Vikas Singh, he had a different story to tell. He reveals, "Firstly, Rhea Chakraborty has gone into hiding. Of course, I know where she is hiding but I can't tell you that right now. Patna Police cannot reach there because the senior officer (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari) who came to investigate the case from Patna, has already been quarantined in Mumbai. The earlier team that was already there, they are also trying to quarantine them. They are in fact on the lookout for the other officers from Bihar Police as well. This is why the urgency for getting the matter referred to CBI was today itself." There has been public outrage on social media, asking the CBI to take over the case and unravel the mystery behind Sushant's untimely death. 

Watch the video right here: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

