EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon feels today's film writings need more love stories; wishes to do romance drama

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo can be seen promoting their film with full force as they want the audience to experience a different kinda love story through their upcoming film.

Amidst this, Kriti and Shahid sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and discussed various things. During the interaction, Kriti said that the entertainment industry has more action films than love stories in this generation and expressed her wish to do more romance dramas.

Kriti Sanon wants filmmakers to write more love stories

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor shared that film writing needs to improve and very little stuff is being written well in the world of love stories or rom-coms. Cutting Shahid, Kriti Sanon said, "Even like passionate love stories. I feel like I've been trying to find one."

Sharing how there are fewer love stories, Kriti added, "People are not really writing. I have lot of love to give. There are sometimes flavors of the season like action goes on like everyone is doing action so suddenly there are so many action films, they are doing well also but I feel that at some point people will get bored and would want something different."

Citing how the 90s' most of the films focused on love stories, Sanon said, "This also apparently happened in the 90s at a point when there was only action suddenly romance came and there was only romance so I'm waiting for that romance to come and start."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The title of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is inspired by a popular track that was announced earlier. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have directed the film. They also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, the romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

