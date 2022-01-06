EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon reflects on success of Mimi, opens up about her 5 releases for 2022

After a successful run in 2021, Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine and she has all reasons to be there as her film Mimi received a lot of love from the audience. Now, as she kicks off 2022, Kriti has quite an exciting future films slate ahead of her that includes different genres. From action to comedy to mythology, Kriti will be seen in 5 big releases of 2022 including Prabhas starrer Adipurush and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti opened up about the same.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla about her experiences of 2021 Kriti says, "2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further". Further, the actress shared that she is excited for her future slate of films as each of them are different from each other.

The hunger for playing challenging roles is not over for Kriti and so she does look forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year. Stating her expectation from 2022 Kriti shares, "What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!"

Next on the cards for Kriti are some of the most massive releases including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.

