EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar recalls actors telling him after watching Kareena Kapoor Khan led Heroine, ‘I know it was about me...’

Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, is one of the critically acclaimed movies. The film portrayed some of the dark sides of the industry, based on the life of a leading actress. While many did not agree with the premise of the movie, Madhur, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that several actresses called and praised his movie. One specific actor even said, "You’ve done a great job with my character; I know it was about me."

Madhur Bhandarkar candidly talked about Kareena Kapoor starrer Heroine and shared, "I know so many people who called me after watching Heroine. So many actresses called me. I don’t want to name them, but they called and said... Not just actresses, even actors have told me when I met them, ‘You’ve made such a good film; you’ve shown so much truth.'"

The Fashion director continued "They appreciated it. There are some actors whose characters I included in the film, and they appreciated it. When they met me, they said, ‘You’ve done a great job with my character. I know it was about me in the movie, but it was well done.’"

He continued, "So, the film was very nice, and I loved it. I feel very good about it because people in the industry... I mean, nothing happens like that. They are comfortable at that particular time. I’ve not named anybody or said that this character is based on someone specific. I’ve never claimed that."

Heroine, a Hindi drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, featuring Kareena Kapoor as Mahi Arora, a successful actress facing a turbulent career and personal life.

The film delves into Mahi's relationships, including with actor Aryan Khanna (Arjun Rampal) and cricketer Angad Paul (Randeep Hooda), highlighting the challenges and controversies of the film industry. Despite mixed reviews, Kapoor's portrayal was widely acclaimed,

