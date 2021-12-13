EXCLUSIVE: Maheep Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Bollywood star, Kareena Kapoor and her friend, Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor, Sanjay Kapoor too is Covid-19 positive and has isolated herself.

According to sources, Maheep Kapoor is Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever. She is currently isolated and like a responsible citizen has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19. Maheep was last seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson in an official statement said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

The spokesperson also added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

We wonder, if Maheep too was at the same party as Kareena and Amrita Arora, to get the virus. We reached out to Maheep, who remained unavailable for comment.

