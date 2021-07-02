EXCLUSIVE: Meet the new man in Minissha Lamba's life, Akash Malik

The Yahaan actress had previously married a restaurateur, Ryan Tham. They legally separated last year after five years of marriage. Minissha Lamba has apparently now moved on in her life.

Minissha Lamba, who recently opened up about her divorce with restaurateur Ryan Tham, also confessed that she has found love after splitting from her husband. Curious as we are, we got digging and found out the man in question is - Akash Malik, who is a Delhi based Businessman. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, Akash Malik runs his own commodity trading company. We have also exclusively heard that Minissha & Akash met at one of the Poker Championship Events in 2019 and instantly hit it off.

We’ve also learnt exclusively that the main reason behind their bond is their common love for Poker. Both Minissha & Akash are passionate about the game. A source close to the actress exclusively told us, “It’s too early to comment on their relationship status but they are definitely more than just friends. Minissha seems to have moved on with her life, and it's good to see her in a happy space.."

When we contacted Minissha for confirmation, the actress was unavailable to comment.

In her last interview, Minissha also explained the reason as to why she doesn't date anyone from the film industry. "The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don't want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody."

Minissha started her career in 2005 with Shoojit Sircar's Yahaan. She has worked in many films and a few shows including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Corporate, Zilla Ghaziabad and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. She was most recently seen in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi. She also appeared on Bigg Boss Season 8.

Also Read|Minissha Lamba recalls being cheated on by an actor in her past relationship

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×