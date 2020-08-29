  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur REVEALED she lost out on Aamir Khan's Dangal for her TV career: I missed a workshop

With actors being ridiculed for their TV background, there are also times they lose out on big films and that's what happened with Mrunal Thakur as well. The Super 30 heroine reveals how she couldn't bag Dangal because of her serial commitment; watch video.
15757 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur REVEALED she lost out on Aamir Khan's Dangal for her TV career: I missed a workshopEXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur REVEALED she lost out on Aamir Khan's Dangal for her TV career: I missed a workshop
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mrunal Thakur has fought against a lot of judgment from people, whether it's for her TV background or for the way she dressed up or looked. Mrunal reveals several incidents where she lost out on big films like Dangal, Sultan & Thugs of Hindostan, and also shares moments where she felt differential treatment from people and the media. 

Yes, for those who don't believe it, Mrunal, who later made her big Bollywood debut with Super 30, had almost been locked for Aamir Khan's Dangal. But she reveals how she lost out on the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, because of her TV commitments. "I remember I was testing for Dangal and Mukesh Chhabra was casting for it. The role was so tough; it needed workshops. They were selecting firls from all over India and I made it to top 20 or something. I remember I had to shoot for a Maha Episode for Holi for the show I was shooting for. I just couldn't a particular session of the workshop and I missed out on the film." 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur reveals SHOCKING incidents of nepotism where she was snubbed for not being a starkid

Not just that, the Batla House heroine adds that today, people used the term TV actor as an abuse to demean their contribution to entertainment. "I absolutely agree that it demeans and it's said in derogatory fashion that oh, TV se aayi hai. I have been told so many times that you need to stop partying and putting up pictures with your TV friends; you're a film actor now. And I'm like, 'That's my past, I can't wipe it. I'm very proud of it'."

Watch her Untold Story right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement