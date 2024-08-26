EXCLUSIVE: Nani reveals why he was wrong choice as lead actor in Ante Sundaraniki, says ‘I think we didn’t see the film in the most…’

Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, sat for an exclusive Masterclass interview with Pinkvilla. During the chat, the Natural Star was asked about his recent comment on being a wrong choice for Ante Sundaraniki.

Speaking on the same, Nani said, “I did not say exactly that but I come with a certain expectation. I’ve done so many films and you know my strengths, so Ante Sundaraniki is such a beautiful story with so many arcs and so many layers, it needed someone very unassuming.”

“You just feel, like who is this…ohh this guy is Sundar and should have been explored as you go by. However, you already have an expectation, you are assuming Sundar is gonna kill it or make us laugh or something like that,” he added.

He also said, “When I did comedy and all, it worked big in it, and we cut the teaser, and we put all the fun bits in it. So, I think that the expectation of what I will deliver in a fun film after a long time got mixed up with more emotion, drama, and other things. I think we didn’t see the film in the most organic way of seeing the story because an actor is coming in with a certain set of expectations.

“I know I have done my best for Sundar. I don’t regret it and I definitely like seeing myself as Sundar. Maybe the story, the childhood portions, every nuance of the story would have been a lot more appreciated if it had actors who would blend into the story as characters,” he concluded.

The movie Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya, is a romantic comedy that focuses on the story of Sundar and Leela, an interfaith couple who are trying to convince their parents of their marriage with a web of lies. However, as the story progresses, they find themselves in even more complicated situations than when they started.

The movie marked the Telugu debut of actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and featured an ensemble cast that included Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Prudhvi Raj, and more.

The Natural Star is set to appear next in Vivek Athreya's vigilante movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film will be released in theaters on August 29, 2024, and also features SJ Surya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles.

