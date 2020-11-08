EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says his idol Kamal Haasan is as good as Anthony Hopkins

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah and Dilip Kumar are three such actors whose films he has never missed.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career trajectory in Bollywood is one for the books. The actor's struggle to make it big with nothing but pure talent has impressed many not only in India, but on the international level as well. Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui found himself under the spotlight, the actor did many supporting roles that catapulted him to success that eventually led to bigger and better roles. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Nawaz opened up on his first few roles which never made it to the big screen.

Looking back on his journey, Nawaz revealed that one of his first few roles with his role model Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram. Even though it wasn't a big role, Nawaz said that he was quite excited for his first big screen appearance and even took his friends along for the premiere. However, just before the premiere could begin, Kamal Haasan informed him that his role had been cut. Nawaz was obviously dejected by this but the actor said that it didn't matter in the long run because he got to work with his idol.

Speaking on working with his favourite actor Kamal Haasan, Nawaz said, "Am inspired by Kamal ji's performance even today. He is such a great actor. For me, he is equal and as good as Anthony Hopkins. On any level, Kamal Haasan is not less than Hopkins for me." He added that Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah and Dilip Kumar are three such actors whose films he has never missed.

Sharing his opinion on how the outlook for supporting actors has changed over the years, Nawaz said, "It's a big change and welcome change. People have understood the value of these talented actors. It's wonderful. I hope this change keeps on happening.

