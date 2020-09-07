  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan to now head for a digital release

After films like Shakuntala Devi. Gulabo Sitaabo, Lootcase, Sadak 2, Khuda Haafiz and others, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next will also hit online platform soon. This will be his third web project in a row.
18711 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan to now head for a digital releaseEXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan to now head for a digital release
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the Covid outbreak in the country, there's no clarity on the future of the multiplexes and single screens. With theatres remaining shut for over five and a half months now, exhibitors are waiting for a green signal from the Government to resume business, following all safety protocols. But meanwhile, several films are taking a digital route instead. 

After films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shakuntala Devi. Gulabo Sitaabo, Lootcase, Sadak 2, Khuda Haafiz and others already released or up for release on an OTT platform, the makers of several films that are properly ready, are discussing terms with big digital giants to premiere their movies. The latest one to take a similar path is Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan. 

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui all set to star opposite Neha Sharma in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

A source tells us, "Bole Chudiyan has been ready and in the pipeline for sometime. The makers got a good deal from one of the web platforms and they have now sold their film for a digital premiere. The official announcement on the same is yet to come." We reached out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui who didn't respond to our texts. In fact, this will be his third project to release during the lockdown online. Previously, Ghoomketu and Raat Akeli Hai chose the digital route. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

#JusticeForAnjaliPandey

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

#JusticeForSashaSiddiqui

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement