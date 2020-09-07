EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan to now head for a digital release

After films like Shakuntala Devi. Gulabo Sitaabo, Lootcase, Sadak 2, Khuda Haafiz and others, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next will also hit online platform soon. This will be his third web project in a row.

With the Covid outbreak in the country, there's no clarity on the future of the multiplexes and single screens. With theatres remaining shut for over five and a half months now, exhibitors are waiting for a green signal from the Government to resume business, following all safety protocols. But meanwhile, several films are taking a digital route instead.

After films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shakuntala Devi. Gulabo Sitaabo, Lootcase, Sadak 2, Khuda Haafiz and others already released or up for release on an OTT platform, the makers of several films that are properly ready, are discussing terms with big digital giants to premiere their movies. The latest one to take a similar path is Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui all set to star opposite Neha Sharma in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

A source tells us, "Bole Chudiyan has been ready and in the pipeline for sometime. The makers got a good deal from one of the web platforms and they have now sold their film for a digital premiere. The official announcement on the same is yet to come." We reached out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui who didn't respond to our texts. In fact, this will be his third project to release during the lockdown online. Previously, Ghoomketu and Raat Akeli Hai chose the digital route.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×