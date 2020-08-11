EXCLUSIVE: Not Takht, Alia Bhatt to romance Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's next directorial venture

As per reliable sources, Karan Johar is all to bring the hit pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in is next directorial venture. The two were to collaborate for Takht but with the pandemic situation, the magnum opus has been pushed ahead.

and first collaborated for Gully Boy which was received stupendously by the audience. The dynamic onscreen Jodi will return but this time for . A reliable source tells us that since Karan's ambitious project, Takht, has been pushed slightly further in the given pandemic situation, the filmmaker has been working on producing several other scripts. While we had already revealed that Dharma will be producing a movie with and Kiara Advani which is to be directed by Raj Mehta, we now hear that Karan is already in talks with Alia Bhatt for the film he is planning with Ranveer Singh as the male lead.

The source tells us, "Karan had been working on a script for some time now which is ready and Karan is most likely to direct the rom com. Ranveer and Karan have discussed the idea and the filmmaker has spoken to Alia as well for the same. He is mostly likely to make an announcement soon." The duo had given their dates for Takht to the filmmaker already but with the project now pushed, they will shoot another film with Karan in the same time schedule. Ranveer and Alia are a hit pair onscreen and share a great camaraderie off screen as well.

Alia also has Sadak 2 releasing this month on Hotstar. The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as the director and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Alia also has Brahmastra with but that film's release has also been pushed further due to many reasons including the global crisis situation. She also has Gangubai in the pipeline and RRR.

