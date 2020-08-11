EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar to team up for another film before Takht

While the Corona outbreak has caused a shift in Karan's plans of directing Takht, sources tell us that the filmmaker will now direct a different film, with Ranveer in the lead. This will be their first film together and will happen before Takht.

While had planned to mount his magnum opus Takht on a grand scale, the Covid outbreak in India played spoilsport and the filmmaker had to postpone his plans of making the film right now. While they were supposed to shoot at international locations, now that plan has to be changed. But before the team can rework on the whole film again, Karan has decided to move ahead with another project that he has ready in hand.

A producer source tells us, "Karan was already working on another script from earlier this year, which he wants to direct. When the Corona outbreak started, Karan was already in talks with his team and then, he decided to go ahead with the second script he had in hand. The film is a romcom in the space that KJo specialises in." We also hear that it will be who will step into the lead role. "Unlike Takht which has a huge ensemble, this film will be a solo lead hero starrer which will have Ranveer playing to the gallery. Ranveer and Karan discussed the idea and he really liked it. Everything is in place and they will soon chalk out a schedule to roll the movie." This will be Karan's first association with Ranveer as a director, since this one starts before Takht.

Ranveer on the other hand has a few other films lined up. He's got YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 which are ready for release and will hit screens once theatres open up. Apart from that, he's also in talks with Zoya Akhtar for a gangster drama and Karan's next will now also be added to that list. We reached out to the production house but they refused to comment on the same.

