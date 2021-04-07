EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha tests negative for COVID 19, source reveals details

After Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID 19, his Ram Setu co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha has been in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Nushrratt Bharuccha grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she was roped in for and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu. The actress will be seen playing a key role in the movie and she has been quite ecstatic about it. However, things took a drastic turn after there was a COVID 19 outburst on the sets. In fact, was diagnosed with the deadly virus, following which around 45 people from the crew has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Following this his co-stars Jacqueline and Nushrratt were in home quarantine and were taking all the necessary precautions to keep the virus at bay. In fact, they had also undergone the coronavirus test and as per the recent update, Nushrratt’s test have turned out to be negative. A source close to the actress shared, "Nushrratt has been in isolation for few days now and is taking all precautions even in isolation. To be sure, she took the RT-PCR test twice and tested negative both times and is relieved with the news but continues to take steam and other precautions for the safety of her family. She is also in attendance for all her promotional interviews for her upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans."

Earlier, Jacqueline had also undergone the COVID 19 test and she has also been tested negative. To note, post Akshay’s diagnosis, Ram Setu’s shooting was halted. The team had to shoot for the movie till April 9 and it was halted. While a massive set was also erected in Madh island and the set will remain redundant now.

