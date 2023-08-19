EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel relocates Salaar post production to a Karnataka village; Trailer out in September

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment recently lodged a police complaint against some Twitter users for stealing and leaking clips from their much-awaited forthcoming movie, Jawan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 7. Five users have even been booked for allegedly leaking the footage and causing damage to the film. The company had also initiated legal action a few months ago by approaching the Delhi High Court and filing a commercial lawsuit pertaining to the leak of the movie's videos. These recurrent breaches have raised awareness among numerous filmmakers, urging them to exercise extreme caution during their movies' post-production stages. This includes the team of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, set to release on September 28.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the post-production work for Prabhas’ highly anticipated Salaar is being overseen in a village in Karnataka to maintain all the secrecy. A source close to the development told us, "It’s a formidable task to safeguard films’ scenes and visuals as the leaks can originate from anywhere, despite all the implemented protections. Director Prashanth Neel has adopted a robust approach to protect the content of Salaar while it’s in post-production. He has relocated all post-production activities to Basroor village in Karnataka, where the studio of the film’s music director, Ravi Basrur, is located. While Ravi is overseeing background scoring and music composition, Prashanth is working on the trailer and overall post-production of the movie."

The makers of Salaar have thus far embraced a low-key promotional strategy. The teaser was released last month and the makers are now working on the trailer and plan to release it in the first week of September. The marketing campaign is also expected to kick off vigorously on a nationwide scale with the trailer launch.

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema this year and promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Prashanth Neel is coming out after the historic blockbuster success of the Yash-starrer KGF movie franchise, thereby building up the expectations for this movie to the sky. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead antagonist in this film, while Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others, portray pivotal roles. Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire releases in cinemas on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

