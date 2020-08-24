EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra replacing Alia Bhatt in Rajamouli's RRR? Here's the TRUTH

While several media reports claim that Alia Bhatt has opted out of the magnum opus, and Priyanka Chopra is indeed replacing her, we have heard a completely different story. Read to find out...

Last year, the big announcement about SS Rajamouli's next RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR came and grabbed headlines. The big budgeted adventure drama will also have two big Bollywood stars joining the cast. and . But recently, there were several media reports doing the rounds that claimed that Alia has opted out of RRR and will be replacing her.

These reports came in, following the social media outrage that happened against the Raazi actress and her film Sadak 2. But this is a mere false alarm, claims a source from Alia's team. The informer reveals, "Alia is still very much a part of RRR. She is in fact prepping for the role, since she has to learn and understand Telugu. While the Covid outbreak put a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule to start rolling with Alia."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Takht, Alia Bhatt to romance Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's next directorial venture

Another trade source adds, "It's a carefully planted report to damage her reputation even further. Rajamouli has signed Alia because of her talent and not because of her lineage. He will stick to his decision and go ahead with Alia as his lead heroine. It's sad to see what's happening out here." Apart from RRR, Alia also has Sadak 2 that releases this week, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×