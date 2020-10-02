EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on 'shower selfie' which left female fans dizzy: Sarita warned me to not put such pics

In 2017, R Madhavan posted a shower selfie of his which took the internet by storm. In an interview with us he reveals what happened post that. Read.

R Madhavan is surely one of the most adored celebrities in India. After Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, the actor became the 'national crush' of India and continuous to be. His film Nishabdham has released today on Amazon Prime and has opened to a mixed review from the audience. The actor, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on the female attention he derives and the 'shower selfie' he had posted on Instagram which had literally left fans dizzy. He laughed at the response and said that it was not planned.

"I wish I was as fit as people imagine me to be but now I am 50 years old. I think Anil Kapoor is fitter than me, he is an amazing guy. But about the photos, my wife sometimes tell me to behave. She pulls my leg. I never put that photo deliberately. Actually Sarita and I were having our usual banter on if I have gained or lost weight. I think I was shooting in Chennai when I told her that I have lost weight and she did not believe me, so I sent her the photo as proof," he shared.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Imagined theatrical release of Nishabdham because of Anushka Shetty, says R Madhavan

Madhavan elaborated, "Then, I don't know why I posted it on social media as shower selfie and I saw It became viral and both Sarita and I were so embarrassed and wondered what happened. Actually speaking, I wish it was all well planned but it just happened."

"After that, she had warned me to not put such photos," he laughed.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×