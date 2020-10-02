EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on 'shower selfie' which left female fans dizzy: Sarita warned me to not put such pics
R Madhavan is surely one of the most adored celebrities in India. After Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, the actor became the 'national crush' of India and continuous to be. His film Nishabdham has released today on Amazon Prime and has opened to a mixed review from the audience. The actor, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on the female attention he derives and the 'shower selfie' he had posted on Instagram which had literally left fans dizzy. He laughed at the response and said that it was not planned.
Madhavan elaborated, "Then, I don't know why I posted it on social media as shower selfie and I saw It became viral and both Sarita and I were so embarrassed and wondered what happened. Actually speaking, I wish it was all well planned but it just happened."
"After that, she had warned me to not put such photos," he laughed.