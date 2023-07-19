EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra’s Arthur Road jail incident gets a film; Businessman to play lead

In September 2021, businessman Raj Kundra landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year after that, he decided to speak up on the issue via his social media account. A post by him read, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger.” Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Raj Kundra’s 63 days in jail is soon to make it to the big screen.

Raj Kundra's controversy to get a feature film soon

According to sources close to the development, makers are in the final stages to present a film to put forth the happenings around his life after the controversy broke out. “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film. “The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script,” the source added.

The Raj Kundra Story is in development stage

The film is presently in the development stage and will go on floors soon. “It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view,” the source added. It is expected to go on floors in the coming two months.

More details on the film with regards the director and producers will be out soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all developments on the project.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Makers approach Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra for Salman Khan's show