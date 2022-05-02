EXCLUSIVE: Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu & 3 more Hindi films postponed; Hollywood films get solo release

The Indian Box Office has come to life for Hollywood and Pan India Films, but the Hindi films, especially the mid-sized cinema is still finding it tough to leave a mark. With the transformation of cinema viewing patterns, we hear that the film calendar for this year is reshuffled, with some mid-sized films making way for mega budget Hollywood entertainers.

According to sources, the Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna fronted espionage thriller, Mission Manju and the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera, will no longer release on their already announced date of June 10. “The two films are now looking out for a new release date. Some post production work is remaining, and there is also an event Hollywood film, Jurassic World, up for release, so the team is in no hurry to bring their respective projects,” revealed a source close to the development.

A new date will be locked in a fortnight, but we hear Govinda Naam Mera is targeting a year end release, whereas Mission Majnu will be sometime in the window of July to September. June 10 will now see the release of Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World. These 2 are not the only ones getting postponed. The Rani Mukerji Film, Ms Chatterji V/s Norway, which was slated for a May 20 release has been pushed by a month. This is to avert a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhakkad. It’s now expected to see a theatrical release in the month of June or July.

Another Sidharth Malhotra film, Yodha, slated for a release on November 11 is expected to be postponed to 2023. “That date will see the solo release for Marvel’s superhero biggie, Black Panther. These Hollywood films are now a big event in India too, and clashing will hamper the prospect of all mid-sized Hindi films. The reach and appeal of these superhero saga’s have now penetrated to the interiors too and it’s expected to grow from strength to strength,” the source added. The delay in Yodha isn’t just due to the clash. “The film is a high on VFX action thriller. The shoot as well as the postproduction is taking longer than expected. So in the best interest of the film, it’s best to delay it to 2023.”

Ek Villain Returns is gearing up for a July 8 release, side by side Thor. While there are chatter in the industry about a probable delay, we are yet to get confirmation from sources on the same.

