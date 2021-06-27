EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Taurani's Race 4 in scripting stage; Expected to roll by 2021 end

The makers will start the casting process only after the final script is locked.

Race is one of the most popular film franchises in India. The last installment of this action-thriller series had featured in the lead. Pinkvilla now has a new update on his much loved franchise. We have learnt that Race 4 is in the works. The film is currently in the scripting stage, which is being penned by writer Shiraz Ahmed.

“Shiraz, who has worked on the earlier three instalments of the film, is presently working on the fourth part. Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon, and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year's end, however things also depend on the Covid 19 situation then,” informs a source close to the development. It is yet to be known whether Salman Khan (Race 3) or (Race 1 and 2) will return for the fourth film in the series.

The first Race was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, , Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor. Race 2 also had Saif and Anil alongside John Abraham, , Jacqueline Fernadez and Ameesha Patel. Part 3 had featured Salman, Anil, Jacqueline, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.

Meanwhile, Taurani’s Saif, Jacqueline, and starrer Bhoot Police will reportedly release on Disney+Hotstar. His next production featuring Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi will go on the floors soon. Titled Merry Christmas, the film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and is expected to kickstart in Mumbai.

