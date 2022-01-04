EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to begin Animal from March; Bhushan Kumar calls it a relatable story like Kabir Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting non-stop for director Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled rom com in Mumbai and Delhi. Pinkvilla previously reported that the shoot of this film will be wrapped up by March and it’s only after completing it will Ranbir dive into director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. And now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar has confirmed the development, however, the shoot diaries are expected to change due to Covid.

“We have started a Ranbir Kapoor film with Luv Ranjan and then, there’s another film that we are doing with him called Animal. It’s directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and we begin shooting in March. Animal will be like what Kabir Singh was. One relatable story that happens in our society with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead,” says Bhushan.

Opening up about his line up further, the busiest producer of B-Town shares, “We are producing Thank God with Ajay (Devgn) sir and Sidharth (Malhotra). We also have Vikram Vedha with Hrithik (Roshan) and Saif (Ali Khan). There is another film that we will be announcing soon with Ajay sir.” After Atrangi Re, our sources have informed us that Bhushan Kumar is reuniting with Akshay Kumar in another film. “We have something which we will definitely be doing together in the near future,” he keeps it short. When prodded further on the details, Bhushan confirms saying, “I can’t announce it right now. Yes, talks are on and we will certainly be doing it together.”

Bhushan Kumar is also looking to explore the web space by creating direct to digital films as well as web series. “We are doing the best that we can to entertain our audience. If all goes well, if Corona is settled, we will have 15 to 20 films to release in 2022,” he signs off. Watch full video below:

