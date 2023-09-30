EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor cuts down his acting fees for Animal; Supports Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ranbir Kapoor led Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna is finally set to release in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023, in multiple languages. The film's much awaited teaser was released recently and it got a thumping response from the viewers. Ranbir Kapoor was wholeheartedly accepted in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's world by prospective moviegoers. The film has been mounted on a really grand scale going by the teaser. To do justice to the grand vision of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and due to the delays in post-production, the cost of the film significantly went up. Ranbir Kapoor, being a producer's actor, took the hit on himself.

Ranbir Kapoor Reduces His Acting Fees For Animal By Around 50 Percent To Improve The Production Standard Of The Film

Ranbir Kapoor's prevailing market value is around Rs 70 crores per film. The actor's involvement in his movie projects is known to everyone by now. He is not only involved in the creative process of the film but also the logistics of it. To support the producers of Animal Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor cut his acting fees by over 50 percent. As per our sources, Ranbir Kapoor is charging an upfront fee of Rs 30 - 35 crores for Animal. The amount of fees reduced by the actor has been spent on improving the production value of his gangster-drama. Ranbir Kapoor shall have a share in the profits, if money is made on the film, which at this point looks very likely.

Ranbir Kapoor Recent Track Record

Ranbir Kapoor is among the most bankable actors in the new crop of star-actors. His post-pandemic theatrical track record has been a mixed bag. Shamshera failed to please audiences, Brahmastra did pretty well and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also managed to do decent business. Animal needs to not just be the actor's biggest post-pandemic grosser but preferably also be his biggest grosser yet. It's about time that Ranbir Kapoor gives a hit that unleashes his true theatrical potential.

Watch the Animal Teaser

About Animal

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed of the underworld which leads to the protagonist to turn into a psychopath. A son's obsessive love for his father. Often away due to work the father is unable to comprehend the intensity of his son's love.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023.

