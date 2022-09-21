EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to BIG opening of Brahmastra and Sanju: 'It's not because of me'

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is doing very well at the box office. The film became only the second Hindi origin film this year to breach the mammoth Rs. 200 cr nett figure, the first being The Kashmir Files. The film still has a lot of steam left as far as box office is concerned and it is said to breach its highest single-day footfalls on the 15th day of its run, courtesy-the subsidized ticket rates on account of National Cinema Day. The biggest multiplex chains in India will be observing National Cinema Day by pricing movie tickets merely at Rs. 75 for the day. The team of Brahmastra graced Pinkvilla for an interview.

In an exclusive interaction with the team of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was informed by interviewer Himesh Mankad that he is third on the list of actors in Hindi cinema to have breached the Rs. 30 cr nett figure, the most number of times, with a total of 6 after Brahmastra's 1st weekend. Ranbir Kapoor responded to the stats thrown at him, in a very humble way. He said, "I will very humbly and gladly accept this superficial compliment that I have done it. But before signing these two films (Brahmastra and Sanju), I have that much sense that when I was doing Sanju, it was a Rajkumar Hirani film; It was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. That's really a star-proof, actor-proof set-up. Then I was doing a film called Brahmastra, which is a fantasy, larger-than-life trilogy directed by Ayan, which had Alia, which had Alia and my pairing, Nag sir.. it had so much going for it. So I really don't attribute these opening numbers to myself. We live in an industry where lot of these tags are given every week and every week, these records are broken. But I have that much sense that it's not because of me."