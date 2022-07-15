EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor wanting to play negative roles prompts an endearing reaction from Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shamshera. This film will mark his return to the silver screens after almost 4 years. This film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Well, the entire star cast of the film along with the director is on a promotional spree. They are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ranbir opened up about wanting to play a negative character on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor on wanting to play a negative character

We have always seen Ranbir Kapoor playing the hero in a film. He has never really tried his hands on playing an antagonist. Rajneeti was one such film where we can say that he played a grey shade but that can also not be termed as the antagonist of the film. When asked if he would love to explore the negative genre ever, Ranbir replied, “Absolutely! I would love to play Shudh Singh and Kancha at some point in my life. But having said that I am also doing Sandeep Reddy’s Animal and it's quite a shocking character and it has got a lot of shades of grey in it.”

Ranbir Kapoor on stepping into fatherhood

When asked that he is about to embark on a new journey so how excited is he to become a father? Ranbir Kapoor replied, “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role.”

Shamshera

Ranbir will be seen locking the horns with Sanjay on screen and people are excited to witness this face-off. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22, 2022. In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that the VFX work in Shamshera took almost 2.5 years to complete.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

