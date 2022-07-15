EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt wants to play something like Thanos; Ranbir Kapoor feels he would be a great Joker too

Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again for decades. In fact, in the last decade, he has given some iconic negative characters like Kancha Cheena from Agneepath, Adheera from KGF Chapter 2 and now he will be seen playing the role of Shuddh Singh in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera. And now, the Khalnayak actor has stated that he is interested in playing roles like Thanos or characters which have something interesting to offer.

Talking about it with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt stated, “I don't like to play all-negative characters. There has to be something about that character so you say yes to playing a negative character. Kancha was absolutely menacing, he was a complex human being. He was a crazy man. He read the Bhagavad Gita according to his own mindset, he interpreted it. And Shuddh Singh is different and Adheera is different. So if you get something like that, then it's fun playing it. Like Thanos from Avengers or the Joker character”. Soon, Ranbir Kapoor intervened and stated that he feels Sanjay Dutt will make a perfect choice for the role of Joker.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt also revealed the kind of roles he wants to do in future. “I would like to stuff like what Liam Neeson does or Denzel Washington does... stuff like that. I mean why not. That slot is there and it's empty, so people should think about it and I'll think about it and we'll go for it,” he added.

As of now, Sanjay Dutt is looking forward to the release of Shamshera wherein he will be seen locking the horns with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22.

