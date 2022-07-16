EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed – Here’s the reason why!

Earlier in the year, Karan Johar announced that his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will hit the big screen during Valentine's Day 2023 weekend. The film shoot was going on at a brisk pace targeting the February 10 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the family-based romantic comedy has been delayed. The Karan Johar directorial will now release later in 2023.

According to a source, the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani won’t be wrapped up by February. “Keeping Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy in mind, Karan has delayed the shooting schedule of a film’s key sequence. While the initial plan was to shoot in August, the filmmaker will now be shooting the scene in question once Alia Bhatt is back to shoot after her delivery. He is planning to commence this 10-to-15-day schedule with Alia in the first quarter of 2023. The delay in the shooting has, in turn, led to a delay in the film’s release date,” revealed a source close to the development.

Alia will be shooting for 3 to 4 days in July with Karan and Ranveer before taking a long break. She will be back on the set from early 2023 and the first film to shoot post the pregnancy will be Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. “Alia’s first Hindi film was helmed by Karan and now, the first film post pregnancy will also be Karan Johar's directorial. It’s a collective decision and the entire team is on the same page with the decision. The new release date will be announced shortly as Karan and co. are yet to zero down on the plans,” the source added.

Once the July schedule is wrapped up, just 10 to 15 days of the shoot will remain, and that will be done in the first quarter of 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan's 7th directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we would bring more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shortly.

